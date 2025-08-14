Carragher doubts Chelsea's Champions League prospects even after Club World Cup triumph

After a season in the Conference League, Chelsea made a triumphant return to the elite of European football, capping it off with the title of Club World Champion. But Jamie Carragher remains unconvinced that even these successes will translate into a strong Champions League campaign.

Details: The Sky Sports pundit voiced concerns about the club's transfer strategy, noting that while Chelsea continues to sign new players, these acquisitions haven't sparked significant improvement in the squad's overall level.