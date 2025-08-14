Carragher doubts Chelsea's Champions League prospects even after Club World Cup triumph
After a season in the Conference League, Chelsea made a triumphant return to the elite of European football, capping it off with the title of Club World Champion. But Jamie Carragher remains unconvinced that even these successes will translate into a strong Champions League campaign.
Details: The Sky Sports pundit voiced concerns about the club's transfer strategy, noting that while Chelsea continues to sign new players, these acquisitions haven't sparked significant improvement in the squad's overall level.
Quote “My hot take on Chelsea... I don't think they'll make it out of the Champions League group stage. Winning the Club World Cup is a huge achievement and will help build a connection between Enzo Maresca and the fans, which was almost nonexistent last season.
But I'm not sure this brings Chelsea any closer to a title. Over the past couple of years, with all the transfer activity, it feels like there’s constant player turnover but little actual improvement in the team's quality.
I know Cole Palmer has been excellent, but all your wingers are pretty much at the same level. The perfect example is Jamie Gittins coming in and Madueke leaving—there’s no real upgrade, and I see the same issue across many positions at Chelsea,” Carragher said on The Overlap Fan Debate.