RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Carragher doubts Chelsea's Champions League prospects even after Club World Cup triumph

Carragher doubts Chelsea's Champions League prospects even after Club World Cup triumph

He also questions the squad's composition.
Football news Today, 08:20
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Carragher doubts Chelsea's Champions League prospects even after Club World Cup triumph Getty Images

After a season in the Conference League, Chelsea made a triumphant return to the elite of European football, capping it off with the title of Club World Champion. But Jamie Carragher remains unconvinced that even these successes will translate into a strong Champions League campaign.

Details: The Sky Sports pundit voiced concerns about the club's transfer strategy, noting that while Chelsea continues to sign new players, these acquisitions haven't sparked significant improvement in the squad's overall level.

Quote “My hot take on Chelsea... I don't think they'll make it out of the Champions League group stage. Winning the Club World Cup is a huge achievement and will help build a connection between Enzo Maresca and the fans, which was almost nonexistent last season.

But I'm not sure this brings Chelsea any closer to a title. Over the past couple of years, with all the transfer activity, it feels like there’s constant player turnover but little actual improvement in the team's quality.

I know Cole Palmer has been excellent, but all your wingers are pretty much at the same level. The perfect example is Jamie Gittins coming in and Madueke leaving—there’s no real upgrade, and I see the same issue across many positions at Chelsea,” Carragher said on The Overlap Fan Debate.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Related Team News
Chelsea players donate their Club World Cup prize money to Jota’s family Football news Today, 03:51 Chelsea players donate their Club World Cup prize money to Jota’s family
Axel Disassi in the Chelsea line-up Football news Yesterday, 04:29 Two at once! Wolverhampton eye double swoop for Chelsea duo
Chelsea offered as many as four players in exchange for Garnacho. Manchester United's response revealed Football news 12 aug 2025, 09:50 Chelsea offered as many as four players in exchange for Garnacho. Manchester United's response revealed
Ibrahima Konate in the Liverpool line-up Football news 12 aug 2025, 05:42 Chelsea not slowing down: bid for Konaté submitted. Liverpool's response awaited
Nkunku open to considering RB Leipzig return Football news 11 aug 2025, 14:30 Nkunku open to considering RB Leipzig return
Javi Simons in the Leipzig line-up Transfer news 11 aug 2025, 09:21 Manchester City enters the race for Xavi Simons
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores