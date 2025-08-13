Carragher does not believe Isak's signing guarantees Liverpool the title

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Stars alone are not enough.
Football news Today, 05:49
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
During the summer transfer window, Liverpool splashed the cash by bolstering their squad with star players. The Reds have also been linked with a move for Alexander Isak, which has led some fans to already crown Arne Slot’s team as champions. Jamie Carragher, however, isn’t buying into the hype.

Details: The Liverpool legend emphasized that simply signing big names is not enough. He stressed the importance of building balance within the squad, something he feels is still lacking at the moment.

Quote: “Yes, I think so, but I don’t agree with this narrative that Liverpool will simply run away with it. If you look at history, it tells you that it’s not just about having the best players—you need to have the best team, to get the balance right. And this past weekend, that balance was missing.

I think we’re set for a title race, and there’s a lot of talk right now. What’s great about football is that we can see things like what happened with Liverpool on Sunday—things didn’t go exactly to plan. That tells me it’s not just about spending big and buying the best players. You also need to manage the team, make it work, and find the proper balance,” said Carragher.

