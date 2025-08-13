Carragher does not believe Isak's signing guarantees Liverpool the title

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool splashed the cash by bolstering their squad with star players. The Reds have also been linked with a move for Alexander Isak, which has led some fans to already crown Arne Slot’s team as champions. Jamie Carragher, however, isn’t buying into the hype.

Details: The Liverpool legend emphasized that simply signing big names is not enough. He stressed the importance of building balance within the squad, something he feels is still lacking at the moment.