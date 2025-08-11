RU RU ES ES FR FR
Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 13, 2025

Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 13, 2025

Luis Torres
Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City prediction
13 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa
On August 13, 2025, the second round of the South African Premier League will feature a clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the odds and pick a winner for this matchup.

Kaizer Chiefs

In recent years, Kaizer Chiefs have struggled to reach the podium and it's been a long wait since their last league triumph—the club last lifted the title in the 2014-2015 season. Last year, they finished 9th with 32 points, trailing third place (which grants a continental spot) by 16 points. Still, the season had its bright spot: Chiefs won the South African Cup, defeating Orlando Pirates in the final—ending an 11-year trophy drought.

Their preseason was active, but the results were underwhelming: four defeats, one draw, and just one win in friendlies. However, Kaizer Chiefs made a confident start to the new Premier League campaign, defeating last season’s third-placed Stellenbosch away with a 2-0 scoreline.

When it comes to home games against Polokwane City, Chiefs have hit a rough patch in recent years. They haven’t beaten this opponent at home in four straight matches—and, remarkably, have failed to score a single goal in those encounters. Their last home win dates back to 2018, with the last four meetings ending in two goalless draws and two 0-1 defeats.

Polokwane City

Polokwane City had another middling season, finishing seventh—two points ahead of Kaizer Chiefs. Their defense was solid, conceding just 25 goals all season, but their attack was among the league’s weakest with only 19 goals in 28 rounds. Matches involving Polokwane are typically low-scoring—under 2.5 goals were netted in each of their last eight games. In the cup, they reached the Round of 16 before losing to Stellenbosch. The season ended on a sour note: three draws and three defeats in their final six fixtures.

The new campaign hasn’t inspired much hope either: their Premier League opener at home against Marumo Gallants ended in a goalless draw, extending their winless streak to eight matches. In fact, Polokwane City have managed just one win in their last 17 games across all competitions.

Head-to-head, Polokwane have had the edge in recent meetings—just two losses, three wins, and three draws in the last eight clashes. These matches are often tight affairs: only one of the last eight produced over 2.5 goals, while five saw one or no goals scored in total.

Probable lineups

  • Kaizer Chiefs: Petersen, McCarthy, Ignacio Miguel, Monyane, Cross, Ngcobo, Cele, Shabalala, Hlongwane, Lilepo, Duba.
  • Polokwane City: Bvire, Manthosi, Mvundlela, Nkaki, Motsa, Maphangule, Batlhabane, Ramabu, Tshabalala, Dlamini, Mashiane.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Kaizer Chiefs are unbeaten in three of their last four matches.
  • Polokwane City have failed to win in 16 of their last 17 games.
  • Five of Polokwane's last six away matches ended with under 1.5 total goals.
  • Polokwane City are unbeaten in six of the last eight head-to-head matches.
  • The last four meetings at the Kaizer Chiefs' stadium all finished with under 1.5 total goals.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City match prediction

We're in for a clash between well-acquainted rivals, who have a history of hard-fought, low-scoring battles. Kaizer Chiefs got off to a solid start this season, convincingly beating Stellenbosch, while Polokwane City continue their lengthy winless run and are struggling for firepower up front. Although Polokwane have had the upper hand in recent encounters, current form points firmly in favor of the home side. My pick for this match: Kaizer Chiefs to win at odds of 1.84.

