Golden Arrows vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 13, 2025

Golden Arrows vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 13, 2025

Jan Novak
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Richards Bay prediction
Lamontville Golden Arrows
13 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Richards Bay
In the second round of the South African Premier League, Golden Arrows face off against Richards Bay. The match will take place in Durban on Wednesday, August 13. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet focused on the goal tally in this encounter.

Match preview

Golden Arrows are a side with ambitious plans for the South African Premier League, striving to deliver vibrant, attacking football. The club relies on rapid wing play and makes active use of set pieces.

In recent seasons, the Arrows have seen a dip in results. After a successful 2020/2021 campaign where they finished fourth, things took a downturn. For a few years, they settled for ninth place, and last season they slipped to twelfth, narrowly avoiding relegation.

This summer, the club parted ways with several rotation players. Zak Tabani and Knox Mutizwa left as free agents, while Ryan Moon moved to AmaZulu. Heading in the opposite direction was Junior Dion, along with a raft of signings from Royal AM.

In the opening round, Golden Arrows travelled to face Sivelele. The team couldn't handle their opponents on the road in Bloemfontein and suffered a deserved 1-3 defeat.

Richards Bay only recently appeared on the football map of South Africa, but they have already tasted a bit of success. After several seasons fighting for survival, last year they managed to clinch eighth place.

The club emphasizes organized play and discipline. Their game is built around a compact defense and quick transitions into attack down the flanks. Despite having less attacking firepower than many rivals, Richards Bay know how to capitalize on their chances, but away games remain a tough challenge.

Given that last season was the best in club history in terms of final standings, Richards Bay made their debut in the MTN8 Cup. In the quarterfinals, they faced the powerhouse Mamelodi Sundowns and, as expected, suffered a heavy 0-4 defeat.

Their Premier League start was also rocky. In Durban, they hosted Marumo Gallants and spent most of the match with a man advantage, but couldn't hold on for a draw and conceded the decisive goal in the 90+1st minute.

Match facts

  • Golden Arrows have both scored and conceded in three consecutive matches.
  • Richards Bay have lost both matches in the new season.
  • Golden Arrows average 0.8 goals per home game, while Richards Bay average 0.6 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Golden Arrows: Mowa, Komara, Jiyane, Shitolo, Phillips, Kumalo, Mhlongo, Mantshiyane, Tokazani, Mtanti, Zwane.
  • Richards Bay: Magoola, Mabua, Msineka, Mtungwa, Zulu, Mtetwa, Gumede, Mtembu, Tikazi, Mango, Nzama.

H2H

  • The teams have faced each other six times: three wins for Golden Arrows, two for Richards Bay, and one draw.
  • Both Richards Bay victories over Golden Arrows have come in Durban.

Prediction

The visitors prefer a balanced tactical approach, focusing on a solid defense and quick transitions down the flanks. The hosts hold a slight edge, but the outcome of this early-season clash remains unpredictable. Given the teams' limited attacking output, my tip is to bet on under 2 total goals.

