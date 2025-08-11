Prediction on game W2(+1) Odds: 1.59 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, Czech side Viktoria Plzen will face off against Scottish giants Rangers. The clash is set for Tuesday, August 12, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this high-stakes encounter.

Match preview

Viktoria have firmly established themselves among the elite of Czech football in recent seasons, regularly featuring in the group stages of both the Champions League and Europa League. The team is renowned for its disciplined defense and clinical use of set pieces.

Despite a relatively modest budget compared to Europe’s heavyweights, the club consistently shows grit in international competitions. Viktoria have started the new domestic season with steady performances, maintaining a balance between attack and defense.

Their Champions League journey has been anything but easy. The Czechs lost their opening leg at home to Swiss side Servette, but managed to turn things around on the road. In the next round, history repeated itself; however, after suffering a heavy defeat in Glasgow, a comeback will be an enormous challenge.

Domestically, Viktoria kicked off with a confident win over Pardubice but then dropped points against Jablonec and Slovacko. Notably, team captain Matej Vydra has hit a rich vein of form, netting four goals in six matches.

Rangers remain one of the most decorated and popular clubs in Scotland, consistently performing at a high level both domestically and in European competitions. However, recent years have seen them struggle to match Celtic, often settling for second place.

The new season sees the team under the guidance of Russell Martin, who last campaign couldn’t save Southampton from Premier League relegation. Under the new boss, Rangers blend aggressive pressing with swift transitions from defense to attack.

The Blues have already dispatched a solid Panathinaikos side in Champions League qualifying and are now one step closer to the group stage. Should they get past Viktoria, Rangers will face the winner of Club Brugge vs Salzburg in the final qualifying round.

However, domestic results have been less convincing. In the opening round, Rangers failed to beat Motherwell away, and last weekend they dropped points at home against Dundee.

Match facts

Viktoria have won just one of their last five matches.

Both of Rangers’ away matches this season have ended 1-1.

Viktoria average 1 goal per home game; Rangers average 1.2 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Viktoria Plzen : Viegiele, Dwe, Markovic, Jemelka, Memic, Spacil, Ladra, Cherv, Panos, Vydra, Durošimi.

: Viegiele, Dwe, Markovic, Jemelka, Memic, Spacil, Ladra, Cherv, Panos, Vydra, Durošimi. Rangers: Butland, Hefti, Souttar, Djiga, Tavernier, Cameron, Diomande, Raskin, Gassama, Danilo, Dessers.

H2H

The first leg in Glasgow ended with a 3-0 victory for the Scots.

Prediction

Rangers go into the return leg with a commanding 3-0 advantage from the first match, but Viktoria won’t go down without a fight and are expected to play aggressively, spurred on by their home crowd. While Viktoria are considered the favorites for this match, their chances of progressing seem slim. My recommendation: back Rangers with a +1 goal handicap.