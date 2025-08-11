RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025

Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers prediction Photo: x.com/RangersFC/ Author unknownn
Viktoria Plzen
Viktoria Plzen Viktoria Plzen Schedule Viktoria Plzen News Viktoria Plzen Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
12 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Plzen, Doosan Arena Plzen
Rangers
Rangers Rangers Schedule Rangers News Rangers Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(+1)
Odds: 1.59
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, Czech side Viktoria Plzen will face off against Scottish giants Rangers. The clash is set for Tuesday, August 12, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this high-stakes encounter.

Match preview

Viktoria have firmly established themselves among the elite of Czech football in recent seasons, regularly featuring in the group stages of both the Champions League and Europa League. The team is renowned for its disciplined defense and clinical use of set pieces.

Despite a relatively modest budget compared to Europe’s heavyweights, the club consistently shows grit in international competitions. Viktoria have started the new domestic season with steady performances, maintaining a balance between attack and defense.

Their Champions League journey has been anything but easy. The Czechs lost their opening leg at home to Swiss side Servette, but managed to turn things around on the road. In the next round, history repeated itself; however, after suffering a heavy defeat in Glasgow, a comeback will be an enormous challenge.

Domestically, Viktoria kicked off with a confident win over Pardubice but then dropped points against Jablonec and Slovacko. Notably, team captain Matej Vydra has hit a rich vein of form, netting four goals in six matches.

Rangers remain one of the most decorated and popular clubs in Scotland, consistently performing at a high level both domestically and in European competitions. However, recent years have seen them struggle to match Celtic, often settling for second place.

The new season sees the team under the guidance of Russell Martin, who last campaign couldn’t save Southampton from Premier League relegation. Under the new boss, Rangers blend aggressive pressing with swift transitions from defense to attack.

The Blues have already dispatched a solid Panathinaikos side in Champions League qualifying and are now one step closer to the group stage. Should they get past Viktoria, Rangers will face the winner of Club Brugge vs Salzburg in the final qualifying round.

However, domestic results have been less convincing. In the opening round, Rangers failed to beat Motherwell away, and last weekend they dropped points at home against Dundee.

Match facts

  • Viktoria have won just one of their last five matches.
  • Both of Rangers’ away matches this season have ended 1-1.
  • Viktoria average 1 goal per home game; Rangers average 1.2 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Viktoria Plzen: Viegiele, Dwe, Markovic, Jemelka, Memic, Spacil, Ladra, Cherv, Panos, Vydra, Durošimi.
  • Rangers: Butland, Hefti, Souttar, Djiga, Tavernier, Cameron, Diomande, Raskin, Gassama, Danilo, Dessers.

H2H

The first leg in Glasgow ended with a 3-0 victory for the Scots.

Prediction

Rangers go into the return leg with a commanding 3-0 advantage from the first match, but Viktoria won’t go down without a fight and are expected to play aggressively, spurred on by their home crowd. While Viktoria are considered the favorites for this match, their chances of progressing seem slim. My recommendation: back Rangers with a +1 goal handicap.

Prediction on game W2(+1)
Odds: 1.59
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
North Eastern Metro Stars vs Macarthur FC prediction Australia Cup Today, 06:00 North-Eastern Metrostars vs Macarthur: who will reach the Australia Cup quarterfinals? North Eastern Metro Stars Odds: 1.6 Macarthur FC Recommended Melbet
South Africa vs Guinea prediction African Nations Championship Today, 10:00 South Africa vs Guinea prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 11, 2025 South Africa Odds: 2.44 Guinea Bet now Melbet
Uganda vs Niger prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Uganda vs Niger, H2H and probable line-ups — August 11, 2025 Uganda Odds: 1.92 Niger Bet now Mostbet
Estoril vs Estrela da Amadora prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 13:45 Estoril vs Estrela Amadora: will the hosts start with a win? Estoril Odds: 1.87 Estrela da Amadora Recommended 1xBet
Trabzonspor vs Kocaelispor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 14:30 Trabzonspor vs Kocaelispor prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 11 August 2025 Trabzonspor Odds: 1.97 Kocaelispor Bet now 1xBet
FC Porto vs Vitoria de Guimaraes prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 15:45 Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 11, 2025 FC Porto Odds: 1.55 Vitoria de Guimaraes Bet now 1xBet
Jannik Sinner vs Gabriel Diallo prediction Cincinnati Open ATP Today, 19:00 Jannik Sinner vs Gabriel Diallo prediction and betting tips - August 12, 2025 Jannik Sinner Odds: 1.8 Gabriel Diallo Recommended 1xBet
FC Copenhagen vs Malmoe FF prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Copenhagen vs Malmö prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.65 Malmoe FF Bet now Melbet
WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid prediction Club Friendlies 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Tirol vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 WSG Tirol Odds: 1.62 Real Madrid Bet now 1xBet
Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Fenerbahce Odds: 2 Feyenoord Recommended 1Win
Swansea vs Crawley prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 12 aug 2025, 14:00 Swansea vs Crawley Town prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 Swansea Odds: 1.65 Crawley Bet now Mostbet
Slovan Bratislava vs Kairat Almaty prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 14:15 Slovan Bratislava vs Kairat prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Slovan Bratislava Odds: 1.74 Kairat Almaty Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores