Copenhagen vs Malmö prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025

Copenhagen vs Malmö prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
FC Copenhagen vs Malmoe FF prediction Photo: x.com/FCKobenhavn/ Author unknownn
FC Copenhagen
12 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Copenhagen, Parken
Malmoe FF
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, Copenhagen will face Swedish side Malmö. The clash is set to take place in Denmark on Tuesday, August 12, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. I’m offering a pick on the winner of this encounter.

Match preview

Copenhagen is one of Denmark’s powerhouse clubs, boasting a rich history in European competitions. The team displays organized and balanced football, placing special emphasis on defensive solidity and rapid transitions into attack.

Under the guidance of Jacob Neestrup, the squad has been making steady progress, assembling a competitive group with a solid core of domestic and international talent.

This summer, the Danes made several intriguing signings, most notably Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund and Dominik Kotarski, who immediately claimed the starting goalkeeper spot. Among the departures was 19-year-old Viktor Froholdt, who was snapped up by Porto for €20 million.

In the previous round, Copenhagen had no trouble dispatching Drita, defeating the Kosovan side in both legs. Domestically, things are also looking good, but in their last fixture, the capital club suffered a home defeat to Aarhus, though they still held onto top spot in the league table.

Malmö is also a dominant force in its domestic league and is a regular participant in the main stages of European competitions. The team is known for its disciplined and organized approach, with a strong focus on defensive reliability and lethal counterattacks.

The squad is in rhythm, as the Swedish league is in full swing—something that could work in their favor for this second leg. However, Henrik Rydström’s men have not been at their best, with Malmö sitting outside the top three in the standings.

When it comes to their Champions League campaign, things are looking quite positive. In the first round, Malmö easily dispatched Georgia’s Iberia 1999, winning both matches 3-1. In the next round, they recorded back-to-back victories over modest Latvian side RFS, and then managed to hold Copenhagen to a draw in the first leg.

The team is ready for a tough battle in Denmark and fully understands the importance of the first-leg result. Playing away always brings its own challenges, but Malmö are adept at adapting and capitalizing on opponents’ mistakes. Notably, the winner of this tie will face Swiss side Basel in the next round.

Match facts

  • Copenhagen have scored two goals in each of their last three home matches.
  • Malmö have won four consecutive away games.
  • Copenhagen average 1.6 goals per game at home, while Malmö average 2.2 goals per game on the road.

Probable lineups

  • Copenhagen: Kotarski, Gabriel, Huescas, Lopez, Hatzidiakos, Lerager, Delaney, Larsson, Ashouri, Elyounoussi, Cornelius.
  • Malmö: Olsen, Striger, Jansson, Djuric, Rösler, Rosengren, Jonsen, Busanello, Berg, Ali, Bolin.

H2H

  • The teams have met three times: two draws and one Malmö win.
  • The first leg in Sweden ended goalless.

Prediction

On paper, Copenhagen look like the favorites, boasting a higher-quality squad. It will be extremely tough for the Swedes to cope with such opposition, especially away from home. I don’t expect any surprises here—my pick is a straightforward home win.

Prediction on game Win FC Copenhagen
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
