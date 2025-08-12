RU RU ES ES FR FR
No way back! Alexander Isak no longer intends to play for Newcastle

The player's personal decision.
Football news Today, 07:31
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Alexander Isak in the Newcastle line-up Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

It seems the scandal surrounding Isak's potential transfer is spiraling out of control.

Details: According to The Athletic, any further appearances by Alexander Isak for Newcastle have been ruled out, regardless of whether his move to Liverpool materializes.

This is a personal decision by the striker, who says he is no longer willing to tolerate what he perceives as unfair treatment from the club.

The conflict began last summer, when the management informed Isak that a new contract would not be offered due to financial fair play restrictions, even though his current deal runs until 2028. According to Isak, he made it clear at the time that this season would be his last with the Magpies.

After a strong campaign, the 25-year-old Swede attracted interest from Liverpool. The Reds tabled a £110 million offer, but Newcastle deemed the sum insufficient. This decision angered Isak, who called a move to Anfield his dream. First, he refused to join the squad for pre-season training, and now he has definitively stated he will not play for the club again.

In the 2024/25 season, Isak helped the Magpies win the English League Cup and secure a Champions League spot. He scored 27 goals and provided 6 assists in 42 appearances.

Reminder: Financial expert urges Isak to stay at Newcastle until next summer

