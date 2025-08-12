RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Australia Cup Predictions South Melbourne vs Auckland FC: can Auckland reach the quarter-finals?

South Melbourne vs Auckland FC: can Auckland reach the quarter-finals?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
South Melbourne vs Auckland FC prediction Photo: https://x.com/fc_auckland
South Melbourne
13 aug 2025, 05:30
- : -
Australia,
Auckland FC
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Auckland FC Total over 2
Odds: 1.72
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In another Round of 16 clash in the Australia Cup, South Melbourne will face off against Auckland FC. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, August 13, at 11:30 CET. Here’s my betting preview for this encounter.

South Melbourne vs Auckland FC: match preview

In the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup, South Melbourne edged out South Hobart with a narrow 2-1 win. Competing in the NPL Victoria, South Melbourne holds a semi-professional status and has been posting inconsistent results in the league. With 28 points from 24 matches and just two games left to play, their hopes of making the playoffs are already dashed, trailing the sixth spot by seven points.

Auckland FC is the new kid on the block in the A-League. Last season was their debut in the top flight, and they delivered an impressive performance. Auckland finished the regular season at the summit, but their lack of experience was evident in the playoffs. A 1-2 aggregate loss to Melbourne Victory cut short their campaign. This is also Auckland’s maiden appearance in the Australia Cup. In the Round of 32, they demolished Gold Coast Knights 4-0 and are now considered one of the main contenders for the trophy.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • South Melbourne are unbeaten in their last six matches: three wins and three draws.
  • Auckland FC are unbeaten in their last two games and have suffered just one defeat in their previous four outings.
  • South Melbourne and Auckland FC have never faced each other before.

Probable lineups

  • South Melbourne: Roganovic, Norton, Adams, Mala, Iger, Hatzikostas, Barker-Daish, Javadi, Epifano, Stirton, Luic
  • Auckland FC: Paulsen, Sakai, Hall, Pijnaker, De Vries, Verstraete, Gallegos, Randall, May, Rogerson, Francois

Prediction

This is Auckland’s first-ever Australia Cup campaign, and they rightly rank among the favorites. I believe they will get the better of South Melbourne, so my tip is for the visitors’ individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.72.

Comments
