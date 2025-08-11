Financial expert urges Isak to stay at Newcastle until next summer

The saga surrounding Alexander Isak's potential move from Newcastle to Liverpool seems to have calmed down after the Swede's likely replacement, Benjamin Šeško, joined Manchester United. Experts are also encouraging the Magpies' star to remain with the club.

Details: Financial expert Stefan Borson advised Isak not to push for a move this summer, while suggesting Newcastle should formally set a €150 million release clause in writing to avoid blocking the Swede's future exit.