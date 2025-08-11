Financial expert urges Isak to stay at Newcastle until next summer
The saga surrounding Alexander Isak's potential move from Newcastle to Liverpool seems to have calmed down after the Swede's likely replacement, Benjamin Šeško, joined Manchester United. Experts are also encouraging the Magpies' star to remain with the club.
Details: Financial expert Stefan Borson advised Isak not to push for a move this summer, while suggesting Newcastle should formally set a €150 million release clause in writing to avoid blocking the Swede's future exit.
Quote: "The season starts in a week, and Liverpool haven't offered €150 million. They have five days to do so, otherwise you're not going anywhere. You can leave next summer for the same amount—let's put it in writing. We're not looking for a replacement, we'll focus on the season.
You might be unhappy for a couple of weeks, but by September you'll be back at work like so many before you, and you'll have a strong season. Next summer, you'll leave by June 30 for €150 million—that's the release clause. At this point, it's too late for any other option," Borson told Football Insider.