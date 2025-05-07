RU RU ES ES FR FR
Can Arsenal do it? How many teams in Champions League history have reached the final after a home defeat in the first leg

Can Arsenal do it? How many teams in Champions League history have reached the final after a home defeat in the first leg

Today, 14:02
Miguel Solomons
Arsenal are gearing up for a daunting trip to Paris for the UEFA Champions League return leg against PSG, and the Gunners face an uphill battle to book their place in the final.

Details: In the first leg on home turf, Arsenal suffered a 0-1 defeat, and according to Opta, only two teams in UEFA Champions League history have managed to progress in such circumstances.

In the 1995/96 season, Ajax lost the first match at home but bounced back to win away against Panathinaikos. The second instance was Tottenham’s dramatic run to the final after overturning a first-leg loss to Ajax in the 2018/19 campaign.

The return leg kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time at Parc des Princes. Our editorial team has prepared information on where and when to watch the match online.

Reminder: Belgian defender Vermaelen believes that despite the setback in the first game, the situation remains tough but not hopeless—a place in the final is still within reach. He especially highlights Arsenal's performance against Real Madrid as a reason for optimism.

