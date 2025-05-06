PSG vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 7, 2025
PSG and Arsenal are set to determine who will claim a spot in the UEFA Champions League final. Our editorial team has gathered all the essential details on when and where you can catch this thrilling showdown.
PSG vs Arsenal: What you need to know about the match
PSG secured a narrow victory over Arsenal at the Emirates, winning 1-0. The only goal of the match was scored by Ousmane Dembélé. The Parisians controlled the tempo and claimed a crucial, hard-fought win in the first leg of the semi-final.
As for their Champions League journeys, PSG finished the league stage in 15th place. In the playoffs, the French side demolished Brest with an aggregate score of 10-0, edged out Liverpool on penalties in the round of 16 (2-1), and overcame Aston Villa 5-4 in the quarter-finals.
Arsenal had a much stronger league stage—finishing third with 19 points. In the round of 16, the Gunners, much like PSG, confidently dispatched their opponent with a 9-3 aggregate victory. The Londoners then thrashed Real Madrid 5-1 in the quarter-finals.
PSG vs Arsenal: When and where is the match?
The second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between PSG and Arsenal will take place on Wednesday, May 7, at Parc des Princes. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
Los Angeles 12:00
New York 15:00
Panama 15:00
Toronto 15:00
Port of Spain 16:00
London 20:00
Yaoundé 21:00
Abuja 21:00
Cape Town 22:00
New Delhi 00:30
Sydney 05:00
Kiribati 07:00
PSG vs Arsenal: where to watch the match online
Broadcasting channels may vary in different countries. We have compiled a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
🇦🇺 Australia - Stan Sport
🇨🇲 Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World
🇨🇦 Canada - DAZN Canada
🇰🇪 Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now
🇳🇿 New Zealand - DAZN New Zealand
🇳🇬 Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now
🇿🇦 South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now
🇺🇬 Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World
🇬🇧 United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+
🇺🇸 United States - Paramount+, ViX
Other countries:
🇩🇿 Algeria - beIN
🇦🇴 Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now
🇦🇮 Anguilla - Flow Sports
🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
🇧🇸 Bahamas - Flow Sports
🇧🇧 Barbados - Flow Sports
🇧🇿 Belize - ESPN Norte
🇧🇼 Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now
🇻🇬 British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
🇰🇾 Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
🇨🇳 China - CCTV, iQIYI
🇩🇲 Dominica - Flow Sports
🇬🇲 Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
🇬🇭 Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now
🇬🇩 Grenada - Flow Sports
🇭🇰 Hong Kong - beIN
🇮🇳 India - Sony
🇮🇪 Ireland - Premier Sports ROI 1
🇮🇱 Israel - The Sports Channel
🇯🇲 Jamaica - Flow Sports
🇯🇵 Japan - WOWOW
🇱🇸 Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now
🇱🇷 Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now
🇲🇬 Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now
🇲🇼 Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now
🇲🇺 Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World
🇳🇦 Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now
🇵🇸 Palestine - beIN
🇵🇦 Panama - Disney+ Norte
🇷🇼 Rwanda - SuperSport, New World
🇱🇨 Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
🇸🇱 Sierra Leone - SuperSport, DStv Now
🇸🇬 Singapore - beIN
🇸🇸 South Sudan - beIN
🇸🇩 Sudan - SuperSport, DStv Now
🇹🇿 Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now
🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
🇿🇲 Zambia - SuperSport, New World
🇿🇼 Zimbabwe - SuperSport, New World