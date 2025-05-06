RU RU ES ES FR FR
PSG vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 7, 2025

PSG vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 7, 2025

Football news Today, 12:34
PSG and Arsenal are set to determine who will claim a spot in the UEFA Champions League final. Our editorial team has gathered all the essential details on when and where you can catch this thrilling showdown.

PSG vs Arsenal: What you need to know about the match

PSG secured a narrow victory over Arsenal at the Emirates, winning 1-0. The only goal of the match was scored by Ousmane Dembélé. The Parisians controlled the tempo and claimed a crucial, hard-fought win in the first leg of the semi-final.

As for their Champions League journeys, PSG finished the league stage in 15th place. In the playoffs, the French side demolished Brest with an aggregate score of 10-0, edged out Liverpool on penalties in the round of 16 (2-1), and overcame Aston Villa 5-4 in the quarter-finals.

Arsenal had a much stronger league stage—finishing third with 19 points. In the round of 16, the Gunners, much like PSG, confidently dispatched their opponent with a 9-3 aggregate victory. The Londoners then thrashed Real Madrid 5-1 in the quarter-finals.

PSG vs Arsenal: When and where is the match?

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between PSG and Arsenal will take place on Wednesday, May 7, at Parc des Princes. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00

  • New York 15:00

  • Panama 15:00

  • Toronto 15:00

  • Port of Spain 16:00

  • London 20:00

  • Yaoundé 21:00

  • Abuja 21:00

  • Cape Town 22:00

  • New Delhi 00:30

  • Sydney 05:00

  • Kiribati 07:00

PSG vs Arsenal: where to watch the match online

Broadcasting channels may vary in different countries. We have compiled a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • 🇦🇺 Australia - Stan Sport

  • 🇨🇲 Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

  • 🇨🇦 Canada - DAZN Canada

  • 🇰🇪 Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇳🇿 New Zealand - DAZN New Zealand

  • 🇳🇬 Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇿🇦 South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇺🇬 Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

  • 🇬🇧 United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

  • 🇺🇸 United States - Paramount+, ViX

Other countries:

  • 🇩🇿 Algeria - beIN

  • 🇦🇴 Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇦🇮 Anguilla - Flow Sports

  • 🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports

  • 🇧🇸 Bahamas - Flow Sports

  • 🇧🇧 Barbados - Flow Sports

  • 🇧🇿 Belize - ESPN Norte

  • 🇧🇼 Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇻🇬 British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports

  • 🇰🇾 Cayman Islands - Flow Sports

  • 🇨🇳 China - CCTV, iQIYI

  • 🇩🇲 Dominica - Flow Sports

  • 🇬🇲 Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇬🇭 Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇬🇩 Grenada - Flow Sports

  • 🇭🇰 Hong Kong - beIN

  • 🇮🇳 India - Sony

  • 🇮🇪 Ireland - Premier Sports ROI 1

  • 🇮🇱 Israel - The Sports Channel

  • 🇯🇲 Jamaica - Flow Sports

  • 🇯🇵 Japan - WOWOW

  • 🇱🇸 Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇱🇷 Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇲🇬 Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇲🇼 Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇲🇺 Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

  • 🇳🇦 Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇵🇸 Palestine - beIN

  • 🇵🇦 Panama - Disney+ Norte

  • 🇷🇼 Rwanda - SuperSport, New World

  • 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia - Flow Sports

  • 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇸🇬 Singapore - beIN

  • 🇸🇸 South Sudan - beIN

  • 🇸🇩 Sudan - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇹🇿 Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports

  • 🇿🇲 Zambia - SuperSport, New World

  • 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe - SuperSport, New World

