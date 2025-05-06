PSG vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 7, 2025

PSG and Arsenal are set to determine who will claim a spot in the UEFA Champions League final. Our editorial team has gathered all the essential details on when and where you can catch this thrilling showdown.

PSG vs Arsenal: What you need to know about the match

PSG secured a narrow victory over Arsenal at the Emirates, winning 1-0. The only goal of the match was scored by Ousmane Dembélé. The Parisians controlled the tempo and claimed a crucial, hard-fought win in the first leg of the semi-final.

As for their Champions League journeys, PSG finished the league stage in 15th place. In the playoffs, the French side demolished Brest with an aggregate score of 10-0, edged out Liverpool on penalties in the round of 16 (2-1), and overcame Aston Villa 5-4 in the quarter-finals.

Arsenal had a much stronger league stage—finishing third with 19 points. In the round of 16, the Gunners, much like PSG, confidently dispatched their opponent with a 9-3 aggregate victory. The Londoners then thrashed Real Madrid 5-1 in the quarter-finals.

PSG vs Arsenal: When and where is the match?

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between PSG and Arsenal will take place on Wednesday, May 7, at Parc des Princes. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

PSG vs Arsenal: where to watch the match online

Broadcasting channels may vary in different countries. We have compiled a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

🇦🇺 Australia - Stan Sport

🇨🇲 Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

🇨🇦 Canada - DAZN Canada

🇰🇪 Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇳🇿 New Zealand - DAZN New Zealand

🇳🇬 Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇿🇦 South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇺🇬 Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

🇬🇧 United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

🇺🇸 United States - Paramount+, ViX

Other countries: