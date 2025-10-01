RU RU ES ES FR FR
By the skin of their teeth: Ramos avoids offside on PSG’s winning goal against Barça

Timing was everything.
Football news Today, 17:01
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
PSG snatched a narrow 2-1 victory over Barcelona thanks to a last-minute strike, and it was a razor-thin call.

Details: PSG launched a rapid counterattack, with Achraf Hakimi delivering a decisive pass to Gonçalo Ramos, whose finish secured the win for the Parisians. Barcelona players appealed for offside, but after a brief VAR review, the goal was confirmed. A freeze-frame shows just how close the call was.

Incidentally, the high-profile Champions League clash between Barcelona and PSG was not without controversy over officiating. Referee Michael Oliver came under scrutiny following an incident involving Nuno Mendes and Lamine Yamal.

Reminder: The Catalan giants had scored in 45 consecutive matches across all competitions, surpassing their previous club record.

