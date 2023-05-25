Breaking news of the day: May 25

DailySPORTS summarizes the day and highlights the main news that occurred on May 25th.

In the English Premier League, Manchester United demolished Chelsea and secured a spot in the Champions League.

In La Liga, Mallorca defeated Valencia.

Results of the 28th round of the Ukrainian championship.

Legendary Spaniard Andres Iniesta will leave Japanese club Vissel Kobe.

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has rejected a contract extension with PSG.

Real Madrid has been offered the opportunity to purchase Tottenham's forward Harry Kane.

Club Brugge, the team of Roman Yaremchuk, has appointed a new head coach.

PSG may invite a former Barcelona coach.

Barcelona and Manchester United will compete for a Belgian talent.

