Football news Today, 16:59
Manchester United demolished Chelsea and secured a spot in the Champions League

In the rescheduled match of the 32nd round of the English Premier League, Manchester United crushed Chelsea with a score of 4-1.

The goals were scored by Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford. Ukrainian midfielder Mikhail Mudryk played for 64 minutes on the field. The only goal for the "aristocrats" was scored by João Félix.

With 72 points, Manchester United secured the third place in the Premier League table and guaranteed their spot in the Champions League. Chelsea remained in 12th place with 43 points.

Manchester United - Chelsea - 4-1 (2-0)
Goals: Casemiro, 6 - 1-0, Martial, 45 - 2-0, Fernandes, 73 (penalty) - 3-0, Rashford, 78 - 4-0, Félix, 89 - 4:1

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw (Telles, 46), McTominay, Eriksen (Fred, 70), Casemiro, Fernandes, Sancho, Anthony (Rashford, 29), Martial (Garner, 70).

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Fofana, Hall, Gallagher (Fofana, 82), Fernandes, Chukwueze (Loftus-Cheek, 82), Havertz (Felix, 64), Mudryk (Pulisic, 64), Madueke (Ziyech, 82).

Sasko Inga
