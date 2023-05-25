"Manchester United" has joined the battle for the leader of the Croatian national team

"Manchester United" wants to buy midfielder Mateo Kovacic from "Chelsea" and the Croatian national team, as reported by The Guardian.

According to the source, Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag, is personally interested in the transfer of the Croatian player. The midfielder can be acquired at a reduced price as his contract with "The Blues" expires in a year. It is worth noting that "Bayern Munich" is also interested in the player.

In the current season, the 29-year-old Kovacic has played 36 matches in all competitions for "Chelsea," scoring two goals and providing two assists.

