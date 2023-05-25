"Manchester United" has joined the battle for the leader of the Croatian national team
Football news Today, 14:15
Photo: Instagram Mateo Kovacic / Author unknown
"Manchester United" wants to buy midfielder Mateo Kovacic from "Chelsea" and the Croatian national team, as reported by The Guardian.
According to the source, Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag, is personally interested in the transfer of the Croatian player. The midfielder can be acquired at a reduced price as his contract with "The Blues" expires in a year. It is worth noting that "Bayern Munich" is also interested in the player.
In the current season, the 29-year-old Kovacic has played 36 matches in all competitions for "Chelsea," scoring two goals and providing two assists.
Don't miss: "AC Milan" targets a prolific forward from France.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 16:58 Lautaro Martinez secured victory for Inter Milan in the final of the Italian Cup
Football news Yesterday, 15:30 "Real Madrid" secured a victory in the Madrid derby
Football news 23 may 2023, 16:32 Cristiano Ronaldo brought victory to Al-Nassr in a match of the Saudi Arabian championship.
Football news 23 may 2023, 14:15 Ronaldo intends to return to Europe in the summer
Football news 22 may 2023, 17:06 Neymar could move to Manchester United
Football news 22 may 2023, 16:45 "Juventus" suffered a humiliating defeat in a Serie A match
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:42 Iniesta has named the club he wants to move to Football news Today, 14:30 "Barcelona" and "Manchester United" will compete for the signing of a Belgian talent Football news Today, 14:15 "Manchester United" has joined the battle for the leader of the Croatian national team Football news Today, 10:29 Potter after being sacked by Chelsea is called to France Football news Today, 10:00 Tottenham has found an unexpected coach Football news Today, 09:19 The transfer of a star player to Barcelona has collapsed Football news Today, 09:09 It became known why Juventus refused Di Maria Football news Today, 06:54 PSG agreed on the transfer of Sporting midfielder for 60 million Football news Today, 06:41 The legendary Iniesta is sure to leave the Japanese club Football news Today, 06:17 Money is not enough: a famous coach pointed out Chelsea's problems
Sport Predictions
Football Today Manchester United vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips on May 25, 2023 Football Today Osasuna vs Athletic predictions and betting tips on May 25, 2023 Football 26 may 2023 Annecy vs Bordeaux predictions and betting tips on May 26, 2023 Football 26 may 2023 Caen vs Saint-Etienne predictions and betting tips on May 26, 2023 Football 26 may 2023 Dijon vs Paris predictions and betting tips on May 26, 2023 Football 26 may 2023 Bastia vs Le Havre predictions and betting tips on May 26, 2023