"Barcelona" and "Manchester United" will compete for the signing of a Belgian talent

"Barcelona" and "Manchester United" are interested in midfielder Arthur Vermeren from "Antwerp," reports Diario Sport.

According to the source, both Spanish and English clubs are considering the possibility of acquiring the player during the upcoming summer transfer window. Vermeren could potentially become a successor to Sergio Busquets in the Barcelona squad, as the latter has decided to leave the club.

In the current season, the 18-year-old Vermeren has played 38 matches in all competitions for "Antwerp," scoring two goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026.

