The legendary Iniesta is sure to leave the Japanese club

The legendary Spanish footballer Andres Iniesta will leave the Japanese Vissel Kobe after the end of the current season.

This has already been announced on the official website of the club.

He is expected to play his farewell match against Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo on June 1.

The famous footballer has been playing in Japan since 2018 after transferring from Barcelona.

In total, he played 133 matches for the Japanese team, in which he scored 26 goals and gave 25 goal assists.