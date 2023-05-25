EN RU
Main News "Brugge" has appointed a new head coach

"Brugge" has appointed a new head coach

Football news Today, 15:55
"Brugge" has appointed a new head coach. Photo: Brugge website/Author unknown

The press service of "Brugge," the club for which Ukrainian forward Roman Yaremchuk plays, has officially announced the appointment of Ronnie Deila as the new head coach.

The Norwegian coach will lead the Belgian club in the upcoming season, replacing interim coach Rik De Mila, who took charge after the departure of Scott Parker.

Currently, "Brugge" occupies the fourth position in the Belgian championship and has no chance of moving higher.

The 47-year-old Deila has previously coached "Strømsgodset," "Celtic," "Vålerenga," "New York City," and "Standard."

Don't miss: Potter is being called to France after being fired from "Chelsea".

Evseeva Zhanna Evseeva Zhanna Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Club Bruges Pro League Belgium
Popular news
Manchester United demolished Chelsea and secured a spot in the Champions League Football news Today, 16:59 Manchester United demolished Chelsea and secured a spot in the Champions League
Real Madrid has been presented with an offer to purchase Harry Kane Football news Today, 16:15 Real Madrid has been presented with an offer to purchase Harry Kane
Lautaro Martinez secured victory for Inter Milan in the final of the Italian Cup. Football news Yesterday, 16:58 Lautaro Martinez secured victory for Inter Milan in the final of the Italian Cup
"Real Madrid" secured a victory in the Madrid derby Football news Yesterday, 15:30 "Real Madrid" secured a victory in the Madrid derby
Cristiano Ronaldo brought victory to Al-Nassr in a match of the Saudi Arabian championship Football news 23 may 2023, 16:32 Cristiano Ronaldo brought victory to Al-Nassr in a match of the Saudi Arabian championship.
Ronaldo intends to return to Europe in the summer Football news 23 may 2023, 14:15 Ronaldo intends to return to Europe in the summer
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:09 Breaking news of the day: May 25 Football news Today, 16:59 Manchester United demolished Chelsea and secured a spot in the Champions League Football news Today, 16:42 Everton is in talks with the former Shakhtar Donetsk coach Football news Today, 16:30 Sergio Ramos has refused to extend his contract with PSG Football news Today, 16:15 Real Madrid has been presented with an offer to purchase Harry Kane Football news Today, 15:55 "Brugge" has appointed a new head coach Football news Today, 15:42 Mircea Lucescu has made a decision about his future at Dynamo Kyiv Football news Today, 15:31 "Valencia" suffered a defeat in an away La Liga match Football news Today, 15:15 Major victories for Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv: Results of the 28th round of the UPL Football news Today, 14:55 PSG is considering hiring the former Barcelona coach
Sport Predictions
Football 26 may 2023 Annecy vs Bordeaux predictions and betting tips on May 26, 2023 Football 26 may 2023 Caen vs Saint-Etienne predictions and betting tips on May 26, 2023 Football 26 may 2023 Dijon vs Paris predictions and betting tips on May 26, 2023 Football 26 may 2023 Bastia vs Le Havre predictions and betting tips on May 26, 2023