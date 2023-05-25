"Brugge" has appointed a new head coach

The press service of "Brugge," the club for which Ukrainian forward Roman Yaremchuk plays, has officially announced the appointment of Ronnie Deila as the new head coach.

The Norwegian coach will lead the Belgian club in the upcoming season, replacing interim coach Rik De Mila, who took charge after the departure of Scott Parker.

Currently, "Brugge" occupies the fourth position in the Belgian championship and has no chance of moving higher.

The 47-year-old Deila has previously coached "Strømsgodset," "Celtic," "Vålerenga," "New York City," and "Standard."

