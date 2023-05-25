Sergio Ramos has refused to extend his contract with PSG

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has rejected Paris Saint-Germain's offer to extend his contract, according to Marca.

According to the source, the French club offered the player a one-year contract with a salary reduction of half. However, the Spanish player was not satisfied with this option. As a result, he is now waiting for offers from other clubs.

In the current season, the 37-year-old Ramos has played 43 matches in all competitions for PSG, scoring three goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2023.