PSG is considering hiring the former Barcelona coach

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is considering appointing Luis Enrique as their head coach, according to Le Parisien.

According to the source, the French club is considering the candidacy of the Spanish coach to replace their current manager, Christophe Galtier.

In the current season, the 53-year-old Luis Enrique is currently unemployed. He has previously coached Roma, Celta Vigo, Barcelona, and the Spanish national team.

