PSG is considering hiring the former Barcelona coach
Football news Today, 14:55
Photo: Instagram Luis Enrique / Author unknown
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is considering appointing Luis Enrique as their head coach, according to Le Parisien.
According to the source, the French club is considering the candidacy of the Spanish coach to replace their current manager, Christophe Galtier.
In the current season, the 53-year-old Luis Enrique is currently unemployed. He has previously coached Roma, Celta Vigo, Barcelona, and the Spanish national team.
Don't miss: Messi comments on Alba's departure from Barcelona.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 16:59 Manchester United demolished Chelsea and secured a spot in the Champions League
Football news Today, 16:15 Real Madrid has been presented with an offer to purchase Harry Kane
Football news Yesterday, 16:58 Lautaro Martinez secured victory for Inter Milan in the final of the Italian Cup
Football news Yesterday, 15:30 "Real Madrid" secured a victory in the Madrid derby
Football news 23 may 2023, 16:32 Cristiano Ronaldo brought victory to Al-Nassr in a match of the Saudi Arabian championship.
Football news 23 may 2023, 14:15 Ronaldo intends to return to Europe in the summer
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:09 Breaking news of the day: May 25 Football news Today, 16:59 Manchester United demolished Chelsea and secured a spot in the Champions League Football news Today, 16:42 Everton is in talks with the former Shakhtar Donetsk coach Football news Today, 16:30 Sergio Ramos has refused to extend his contract with PSG Football news Today, 16:15 Real Madrid has been presented with an offer to purchase Harry Kane Football news Today, 15:55 "Brugge" has appointed a new head coach Football news Today, 15:42 Mircea Lucescu has made a decision about his future at Dynamo Kyiv Football news Today, 15:31 "Valencia" suffered a defeat in an away La Liga match Football news Today, 15:15 Major victories for Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv: Results of the 28th round of the UPL Football news Today, 14:55 PSG is considering hiring the former Barcelona coach
Sport Predictions
Football 26 may 2023 Annecy vs Bordeaux predictions and betting tips on May 26, 2023 Football 26 may 2023 Caen vs Saint-Etienne predictions and betting tips on May 26, 2023 Football 26 may 2023 Dijon vs Paris predictions and betting tips on May 26, 2023 Football 26 may 2023 Bastia vs Le Havre predictions and betting tips on May 26, 2023