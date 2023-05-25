Messi spoke out about the departure of one of the legends of Barcelona

PSG striker Lionel Messi has not ignored the decision of Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona.

As you know, the players spent more than one season together at the Catalan club.

"You were a great friend, not just a teammate. I'm glad that we are real friends off the field. I wish you and your family all the best. May the new phase of your career bring you much joy and success. Thanks for everything, Jordy. A big hug!" - Messi wrote on his social media.

The Spaniard has played 458 games for Barça since 2012, scoring 27 goals and giving 99 assists.