"Valencia" suffered a defeat in an away La Liga match

In the 36th round of the Spanish championship, "Mallorca" defeated "Valencia" with a score of 1-0 in their home match.

The only goal was scored by Vedat Muriqi in the middle of the second half.

With 47 points, "Mallorca" climbed to the 11th position in the La Liga standings, while "Valencia" remained in 13th place with 40 points.

"Mallorca" - "Valencia" - 1:0 (0:0)

Goal: Muriqi, 64 - 1:0

"Mallorca": Reina, Maffeo, Valjent, Haddadi (Moreno, 76), Cufré, Kang-In Lee (Sanchez, 83), Dani Rodríguez (Gaya, 83), Baba, Ndiaye (Costa, 46), Muriqi, Cadiz (Prats, 65).

"Valencia": Mamardashvili, Thierry Correia (Fulquier, 83), Gabriel Paulista, Diakhaby, Gayà, Almeyda, Nico Gonzalez (Kluivert, 66), Guedes, Lino (Mari, 75), Duro (Cavani, 76), Diego Lopez (Castillo, 66).

