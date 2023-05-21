Breaking news of the day: May 21

Here are the main news highlights from May 21st, as presented by DailySPORTS:

In the English Premier League, "Manchester City" defeated "Chelsea".

In the French Ligue 1, PSG prevailed over "Auxerre", while "Rennes" demolished the underdog.

In the German Bundesliga, Dortmund's "Borussia" crushed "Augsburg" and climbed to the top spot.

In the Italian Serie A, "Inter" lost to "Napoli".

In the Spanish La Liga, "Valencia" secured a victory against "Real Madrid".

"Dynamo" responded to the scandalous remarks made by "Barcelona" players towards Russians. One of the leaders of the Catalan club, Robert Lewandowski, also commented on this situation.

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo from "Al-Nassr" may transfer to "Bayern Munich".

That's all for today. Stay tuned with us!