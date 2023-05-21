"Manchester City" defeated "Chelsea" in a Premier League match

In the 37th round of the English Premier League, "Manchester City" defeated "Chelsea" with a score of 1-0.

The only goal was scored by Julian Alvarez in the 12th minute.

"Manchester City" with 88 points occupies the first place in the Premier League standings and has already secured the championship title. "Chelsea" remains in 12th place with 43 points.

"Manchester City" - "Chelsea" - 1:0 (1:0)

Goal: Alvarez, 12 - 1:0

"Manchester City": Ortega, Lewis, Walker, Laporte (Rodri, 78), Akanji (Stones, 57), Sergio Gomez (De Bruyne, 78), Phillips, Foden, Palmer, Mahrez (Holland, 74), Alvarez.

"Chelsea": Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, Fofana, Hall (Koulibaly, 81), Loftus-Cheek (Chukwuemeka, 81), Gallagher (Mudrik, 69), Fernandes, Havertz (Pulisic, 85), Sterling (Madueke, 69).