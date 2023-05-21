"Real" lost to "Valencia" in an away match of La Liga

In the 35th round of the Spanish Championship, Madrid-based "Real" lost to "Valencia" with a score of 0-1 in an away match.

The only goal was scored by Diego Lopez in the 33rd minute.

With 40 points, "Valencia" climbed to 13th place in the La Liga standings. "Real" remains in 3rd place with 71 points.

"Valencia" - "Real" - 1:0 (1:0)

Goal: Lopez, 33 - 1:0

"Valencia": Mamardashvili, Thierry Correia (Tony Lato, 68), Djemert, Ozkardzhlar, Gaya, Almeida, Nico Gonzalez, Gerra, Kluivert, Cavani (Lino, 58), Diego Lopez (Fulke, 58).

"Real": Courtois, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy (Carvajal, 86), Ceballos (Kroos, 65), Chust (Valverde, 86), Camavinga (Rodrigo, 46), Vazquez, Asensio (Modric, 65), Vinicius Junior, Benzema.

Red card: Vinicius Junior (90+7).

