"Atletico" secured a big victory in a La Liga match

In the 35th round of the Spanish Championship, Madrid-based "Atletico" achieved a resounding victory over "Osasuna" from Pamplona with a score of 3-0.

The home team secured the win with goals from Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Saul Niguez, and Angel Correa.

With 72 points, "Atletico" moved to the second place in the La Liga standings. "Osasuna" remained in ninth place with 47 points.

"Atletico" - "Osasuna" - 3:0 (1:0)

Goals: Carrasco, 44 - 1:0, Saul, 62 - 2:0, Correa, 82 - 3:0

"Atletico": Oblak, Molina, Gimenez, Hermoso, Vrsaljko, Carrasco, Koke, Saul, De Paul, Griezmann, Morata (Correa, 46).

"Osasuna": Herrera, Pena (Ibanez, 68), Aridane, David Garcia, Sanchez, Torro (Munoz, 75), Moncayola, Oier, Ruben Garcia (Barja, 68), Chimy Avila (Juan Cruz, 46), Budimir (Kike Garcia, 68).

