The most "injury-prone" player of Real Madrid has once again suffered an injury
Football news Today, 04:00
Photo: Real Madrid twitter / Author unknown
Real Madrid midfielder Eden Hazard will not be able to play in the team's next match in the Spanish league.
The club has announced that the Belgian is experiencing problems with his right ankle.
As a result, the team's coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has not included the player in the squad for the match against Valencia.
This season, Hazard has only played in six matches, registering one assist.
