Lewandowski responded to the scandalous statement made by the Barcelona players regarding Russia

Polish forward Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona commented on the scandalous statements made by Barcelona's Spanish defenders Sergi Roberto and Alex Balde, who expressed support for Russian football fans.

"I learned about the video featuring Roberto and Balde after some time. To say the least, I was very surprised. I clarified with the club and I know that it does not represent Barcelona's official stance. They made this statement during a meeting with representatives of the media who hold broadcasting rights for La Liga matches. In such cases, players don't even know who they're talking to. Undoubtedly, this cannot be justified. It turned out very badly. As far as I know, the club intends to take some measures in response to the situation that has arisen," Lewandowski's words were quoted by Marca.

Don't miss: "Karpaty" condemn Barcelona's gesture towards Russia.