Karpaty condemned Barcelona's gesture towards Russia

Ukrainian football club "Karpaty" has addressed Barcelona regarding the congratulations from Barcelona defenders Alex Balde and Sergi Roberto, which were directed towards Russian fans celebrating their La Liga victory.

On their Twitter page, the Ukrainian club reminded Barcelona about the ongoing events in Ukraine and criticized their message to Russian fans.

Previously, after securing the league title in a match against "Espanyol" (4-2), Barcelona players released a video thanking fans from Russia for their support.

The club won the Spanish La Liga for the first time in four years.