Borussia Dortmund achieved a crucial victory in a Bundesliga match

Football news Yesterday, 13:55
In the 33rd round of the German championship, Borussia Dortmund achieved a dominant 3-0 away victory against Augsburg.

The away team secured the victory with a brace from Sebastian Aller and a goal from Julian Brandt. It is worth noting that the hosts played with 10 men from the 38th minute due to the expulsion of Felix Uduokhai.

With 70 points, Borussia Dortmund climbed to the third position in the Bundesliga standings. Augsburg, with 34 points, remained in 12th place.

Augsburg - Borussia Dortmund: 0-3 (0-0)
Goals: Aller, 58 - 0-1, Aller, 84 - 0-2, Brandt, 90+4 - 0-3

Augsburg: Koubek, Pedersen (Cholina, 46), Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai, Vargas, Dorsch, Richter (Cordova, 62), Engel, Demirovic (Mai, 84), Jebbour (Bauer, 40), Belo (Berisha, 61).

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Hummels, Zouma, Rührsen, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro (Reus, 80), Reyna, Dahoud, Brandt, Wolf, Malen, Aller, Adeyemi (Ozcan, 72).

Red Card: Uduokhai (38).

Aleksandr Shevchenko
