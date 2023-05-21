The press service of Kiev's "Dynamo" commented on the statements made by some players of "Barcelona" on their official Twitter account, expressing gratitude towards fans from Russia.

"We sincerely recommend the players of FC Barcelona to move closer to their Russian fans and apply to participate in the championship of Mordor," the statement says, accompanied by a photo of the stadium of Chernihiv's "Desna" destroyed by Russian fans.

Recall that defenders Alex Balde and Sergi Roberto of "Barcelona" were involved in the scandal.

