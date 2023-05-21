"Napoli" secured a hard-fought victory over "Inter"

In the 36th round of the Italian Serie A, Napoli secured a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan at their home ground.

The hosts claimed the victory with goals from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, and Gianluca Gaetano, while Romelu Lukaku scored for the visitors. It's worth noting that Inter played with 10 men for most of the game due to Roberto Gagliardini's red card.

With 86 points, Napoli sits in first place in the Serie A standings and has already clinched the league title. Inter remains in third place with 66 points.

Napoli - Inter - 3:1 (0:0)

Goals: Zambo Anguissa, 67 - 1:0, Lukaku, 82 - 1:1, Di Lorenzo, 85 - 2:1, Gaetano, 90+4 - 3:1

Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim Min-Jae (Jesus, 74), Rui, Lobotka, Zielinski (Gaetano, 83), Zambo Anguissa, Elmas (Raspadori, 70), Kvaratskhelia (Politano, 83), Osimhen (Simeone, 69).

Inter: Onana, Bellanova (Dumfries, 74), De Vrij, D'Ambrosio, Bastoni (Acerbi, 58), Gosens (Martinez, 80), Gagliardini, Barella (Brozovic, 58), Aslani, Correa (Dimarco, 74), Lukaku.

Red card: Gagliardini (41).

