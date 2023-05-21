EN RU
Main News "Napoli" secured a hard-fought victory over "Inter"

"Napoli" secured a hard-fought victory over "Inter"

Football news Today, 14:15
"Napoli" secured a hard-fought victory over "Inter". Photo: Napoli Instagram / Unknown

In the 36th round of the Italian Serie A, Napoli secured a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan at their home ground.

The hosts claimed the victory with goals from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, and Gianluca Gaetano, while Romelu Lukaku scored for the visitors. It's worth noting that Inter played with 10 men for most of the game due to Roberto Gagliardini's red card.

With 86 points, Napoli sits in first place in the Serie A standings and has already clinched the league title. Inter remains in third place with 66 points.

Napoli - Inter - 3:1 (0:0)
Goals: Zambo Anguissa, 67 - 1:0, Lukaku, 82 - 1:1, Di Lorenzo, 85 - 2:1, Gaetano, 90+4 - 3:1

Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim Min-Jae (Jesus, 74), Rui, Lobotka, Zielinski (Gaetano, 83), Zambo Anguissa, Elmas (Raspadori, 70), Kvaratskhelia (Politano, 83), Osimhen (Simeone, 69).

Inter: Onana, Bellanova (Dumfries, 74), De Vrij, D'Ambrosio, Bastoni (Acerbi, 58), Gosens (Martinez, 80), Gagliardini, Barella (Brozovic, 58), Aslani, Correa (Dimarco, 74), Lukaku.

Red card: Gagliardini (41).

Don't miss: "Atletico" thrashed "Osasuna" in a La Liga match.

Evseeva Zhanna Evseeva Zhanna Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
SSC Napoli Inter Serie A Italy
Popular news
"Real" lost in an away match in La Liga Football news Today, 14:38 "Real" lost to "Valencia" in an away match of La Liga
Borussia Dortmund achieved a crucial victory in a Bundesliga match Football news Today, 13:55 Borussia Dortmund achieved a crucial victory in a Bundesliga match
"Barcelona" suffered a defeat in their home match in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:55 "Barcelona" suffered a defeat in their home match in La Liga
The English Premier League champion has been determined Football news Yesterday, 14:42 The English Premier League champion has been determined
"Bayern" lost in the Bundesliga and may miss the championship Football news Yesterday, 14:28 Bayern-lost-in-the-Bundesliga-and-may-miss-the-title
Dynamo achieved a convincing victory over their neighbor in the league standings Football news Yesterday, 10:04 Dynamo achieved a convincing victory over their neighbor in the league standings
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:15 “Metalist 1925” – “Metalist” - 2:0 (video review) Football news Today, 14:55 "Dynamo" has responded to the scandalous remarks made by the players of "Barcelona" towards Russians Football news Today, 14:38 "Real" lost to "Valencia" in an away match of La Liga Football news Today, 14:15 "Napoli" secured a hard-fought victory over "Inter" Football news Today, 13:55 Borussia Dortmund achieved a crucial victory in a Bundesliga match Football news Today, 12:35 "Atletico" secured a big victory in a La Liga match Football news Today, 12:15 "Mainz" suffered a crushing defeat to the Bundesliga underdog Football news Today, 11:55 PSV managed to avoid defeat in the match, despite trailing 1-3 Football news Today, 11:42 "Ajax" secured a convincing victory in an Eredivisie match Football news Today, 11:30 "Rennes" secured a resounding victory in the Ligue 1 match
Sport Predictions
Football 22 may 2023 Roma vs Salernitana predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football 22 may 2023 Trabzonspor vs Fatih Karagümrük predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football 22 may 2023 Empoli vs Juventus predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football 22 may 2023 Newcastle vs Leicester predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023