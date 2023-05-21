EN RU
PSG secured an important victory in Ligue 1 and moved closer to the title

Football news
Photo: Instagram PSG / Author unknown

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) emerged victorious in the 36th round of the French championship, defeating Auxerre with a score of 2-1 in an away match.

The double by Kylian Mbappé sealed the victory for the Parisian club, while Lassine Sinayoko scored for the hosts.

With 84 points, PSG is currently leading the Ligue 1 table. They need just one more point to secure the title. Auxerre, with 34 points, remains in 16th place.

Auxerre 1-2 PSG (0-2)
Goals: Mbappé, 6 - 0:1, Mbappé, 8 - 0:2, Sinayoko, 51 - 1:2

Auxerre: Radu, Zedadka, Zoubari, Touré, Raveloson, Mensah, Touré, Massengo, N'Kembe, Da Costa (Niang, 86), Sinayoko (Perren, 86).

PSG: Donnarumma, Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira, Bernat, Gueye, Verratti, Fabian Ruiz (Sanches, 79), Messi, Mbappé, Ekitike (Vitinha, 55).

