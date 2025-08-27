RU RU ES ES FR FR
Breaking! Milan and Christopher Nkunku have agreed on personal contract terms

Nkunku will continue his career in Italy.
Football news Today, 14:49
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Chelsea couldn't find a place for Nkunku in Enzo Maresca's new squad, and now the player is ready to continue his career at another club.

Details: According to Santi Aouna from Footmercato, the French midfielder has agreed on a contract with Milan. He will sign a deal until June 2030, and the Rossoneri are already preparing an official approach to Chelsea. Milan intend to offer between 30 and 40 million.

Bayern Munich also showed interest in Nkunku, but the Bavarians wanted to take him on loan, which didn't suit Chelsea, making the Milan option the most realistic.

It was previously reported that Aston Villa had also joined the race for the Blues' midfielder Christopher Nkunku.

Reminder: Aston Villa is also interested in Nicolas Jackson and Marco Asensio, who has already played for the club at a certain stage of his career.

