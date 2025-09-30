RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news BREAKING! Arne Slot reveals whether Alisson will face Chelsea

BREAKING! Arne Slot reveals whether Alisson will face Chelsea

It looks like troubling news for Liverpool.
Football news Today, 17:47
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
BREAKING! Arne Slot reveals whether Alisson will face Chelsea Getty Images

In their UEFA Champions League clash, Liverpool fell 0-1 to Galatasaray, but the defeat wasn’t the only setback — Alisson suffered an injury. Now Slot has confirmed whether the goalkeeper will feature in the next game.

Details: Speaking at the post-match press conference following the clash with Galatasaray, Liverpool’s head coach admitted the injury was serious enough to rule Alisson Becker out of the next fixture.

Quote: “It’s never a positive sign when a player has to leave the pitch like that. Alisson will not be able to play on Saturday,” said Arne Slot.

Liverpool’s next match will be away to Chelsea on Saturday, November 4, with kick-off scheduled for 18:30 CET.

Reminder: During the game against Galatasaray, another Liverpool player picked up an injury — striker Hugo Ekitike was forced off and replaced by Alexis Mac Allister.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Complete failure. Wirtz goes eight straight matches without a goal contribution for Liverpool Football news Today, 17:31 Complete failure. Wirtz goes eight straight matches without a goal contribution for Liverpool
Were the referees right? VAR overturned the penalty against Galatasaray Football news Today, 17:06 Were the referees right? VAR overturned the penalty against Galatasaray
Liverpool's troubles continue. Now Ekitike is injured too.. Football news Today, 16:58 Liverpool's troubles continue. Now Ekitike is injured too
Major blow. Alisson Becker injured and forced off Football news Today, 16:29 Major blow. Alisson Becker injured and forced off
Galatasaray fans during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce Football news Today, 04:56 Hooliganism or celebration? Galatasaray fans keep Liverpool players awake with hotel room fireworks
Jurgen Klopp in the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Austria Football news Today, 04:38 "I don't miss anything" – Jürgen Klopp reveals if he'll return to coaching
Related Tournament News
Phenomenal. Antoine Griezmann scores 200th goal for Atlético Madrid Football news Today, 16:24 Phenomenal. Antoine Griezmann scores 200th goal for Atlético Madrid
Lautaro Martínez makes Inter history! Football news Today, 16:22 Lautaro Martínez makes Inter history!
Atlético Madrid matches decade-old Champions League club record Football news Today, 16:07 Atlético Madrid matches decade-old Champions League club record
Tense atmosphere at Chelsea vs Benfica: Fans clash as Mourinho calms the crowd Football news Today, 16:04 Tense atmosphere at Chelsea vs Benfica: Fans clash as Mourinho calms the crowd
What a gift! Journalist gives Xabi Alonso a toy fish that speaks in Mbappé’s voice Football news Today, 15:46 What a gift! Journalist gives Xabi Alonso a toy fish that speaks in Mbappé’s voice
Real Madrid secure first five-goal Champions League win in four years Football news Today, 15:19 Real Madrid secure first five-goal Champions League win in four years
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores