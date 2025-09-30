BREAKING! Arne Slot reveals whether Alisson will face Chelsea

It looks like troubling news for Liverpool.

In their UEFA Champions League clash, Liverpool fell 0-1 to Galatasaray, but the defeat wasn’t the only setback — Alisson suffered an injury. Now Slot has confirmed whether the goalkeeper will feature in the next game.

Details: Speaking at the post-match press conference following the clash with Galatasaray, Liverpool’s head coach admitted the injury was serious enough to rule Alisson Becker out of the next fixture.

Quote: “It’s never a positive sign when a player has to leave the pitch like that. Alisson will not be able to play on Saturday,” said Arne Slot.

Liverpool’s next match will be away to Chelsea on Saturday, November 4, with kick-off scheduled for 18:30 CET.

Reminder: During the game against Galatasaray, another Liverpool player picked up an injury — striker Hugo Ekitike was forced off and replaced by Alexis Mac Allister.