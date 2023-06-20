Brazil sensationally lost to the African team

In a friendly match, the Brazil national team lost to the Senegal national team with a score of 2-4.

Senegal secured the victory with a brace from Sadio Mane, a goal from Habib Diallo, and an own goal by Marquinhos. Lucas Paqueta and Marquinhos scored the goals for Brazil.

Brazil - Senegal - 2:4 (1:1)

Goals: Paqueta, 11 - 1:0, Diallo, 22 - 1:1, Marquinhos, 52 (own goal) - 1:2, Mane, 55 - 1:3, Marquinhos, 58 - 2:3, Mane, 90 (penalty) - 2:4

Brazil: Ederson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Militao, Ayrton (Telles, 74), Lucas Paqueta (Andre, 74), Bruno Guimaraes, Malcom (Ronny, 57), Joelinton (Rafael Veyga, 67), Vinicius Junior, Richarlison (Pedro, 57).

Senegal: Diaw, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Jacobs, Mendy, Gueye (Diatta, 83), Sarr (Kouyate, 83), Mane, Sar, Diallo (Jackson, 88).