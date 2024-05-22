Bournemouth coach could go for elevation to a big-name Premier League club

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola managed to repeat one of the best achievements in the Premier League last season - 12th place in the Premier League. Therefore, it is no wonder that on the background of such results, he has attracted the attention of big-name teams.

As reported by HITC, the 41-year-old is one of the leaders to become Mauricio Pochettino's successor at Chelsea. However, it is noted that the recently extended agreement of the Spaniard with Bournemouth somewhat complicates his move to Stamford Bridge.

Iraola is exactly the kind of coach Chelsea are looking for: a young professional who is looking to the future and wants to build a long-term project at the club. Another candidate who would be difficult to bring in is Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna, who is reportedly close to a move to Brighton.