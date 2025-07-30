RU RU ES ES FR FR
Big money, big argument! Saudi Arabia keeps luring Robert Lewandowski

Big money, big argument! Saudi Arabia keeps luring Robert Lewandowski

The decorated Pole is considering a move.
Football news Today, 04:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Robert could become a rival to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, 36-year-old Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, currently contracted to Barcelona, has become the number one target as a marquee signing for the Saudi Pro League.

Reports suggest the Polish star will be offered a four-year deal with a staggering salary—one of the largest ever seen in football history.

In this way, Saudi sheikhs continue to raise the profile of their league, rolling out lavish contracts to attract some of the biggest names in world football.

Lewandowski himself has yet to make a final decision about the next step in his career. He has just one year left on his contract with the Blaugrana, and the Catalan club has stated they are open to extending their partnership for at least another season.

Robert Lewandowski joined Barcelona in 2022 from Bayern Munich in a €45 million deal. So far, he has made 147 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 101 goals and providing 20 assists.

Latest News
Sport Predictions
