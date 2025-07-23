Official: Marcus Rashford is a Barcelona player
A new reinforcement for the Catalans.
Football news Today, 12:51Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Photo: Barcelona
Barcelona have signed a new player and have now officially unveiled Marcus Rashford as their latest addition to the squad.
Details: He joins the Catalan club on loan. Earlier, Fabrizio Romano reported that Barcelona will pay €14 million in salary, plus bonuses based on the number of appearances.
Notably, Marcus agreed to a 15% wage reduction, and Barcelona will have the option to buy out his contract for €30 million in June 2026.
Reminder: Marcus Rashford, who had already agreed his move from Manchester United to Barcelona, shared several personal photos from the plane on his way to Spain via Instagram.
