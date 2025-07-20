Deal agreed! Details of Rashford's transfer to Barcelona revealed

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford is set to become a Barcelona player. Within the next few hours, the forward will arrive in Spain to finalize all the details. Fabrizio Romano reports that the transfer is 100% complete.

According to the source, Barça will pay €14 million as salary, plus performance-related bonuses based on the number of appearances. Notably, Marcus has agreed to a 15% pay cut, and the Catalan club will be able to buy out his contract for €30 million in June 2026.

After completing his medical, the player will join Hansi Flick's squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea. According to Mundo Deportivo, Rashford is expected to wear one of these shirt numbers for Barcelona — 14, 19, or 22.