Rashford shares personal photos from the plane amid transfer news to Barcelona

Marcus Rashford, who has already agreed his move from Manchester United to Barcelona, shared several personal snapshots from a plane en route to Spain on his Instagram.

The footballer posted a series of photos showing him in the cabin, playing cards with close companions. He captioned the images with the phrase, “DOWNTIME 🫡.”

It was earlier reported that Barcelona had reached an agreement with Manchester United for Rashford’s transfer on loan with an option to buy. The player himself has stated that a move to the Catalan club is his top priority, even turning down offers from Saudi clubs.

After completing his medical, the Englishman will join the team and travel with them for pre-season training camps in Japan and South Korea.

If Barcelona decides to sign Rashford on a permanent deal next summer, the buyout fee will be set at €30 million.