In Bergamo, a goalless draw. Juventus shared the points with Atalanta

Atalanta and Juventus met in the match of the seventh round of the Italian Serie A. The match took place in Bergamo at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

Gasperini's men have yet to lose points in a home game this season. Note that all victories were achieved without conceding goals. Juventus lost its previous away match to modest Lecce.

In the first half, it is worth noting two excellent moments from Juve. After strikes from Fagioli and Moise, Kean was twice rescued by the hosts' goalkeeper Musso. And at the beginning of the second half, Chiesa had a good chance to open the scoring - another great save by the Bergamasco goalkeeper. Atalanta responded with an inaccurate shot from De Ketelare and a free kick from Muriel, which Szczesny saved. And in the last minutes Ten Koepmeiners made an offensive mistake.

Atalanta - Juventus - 0:0.

After this draw, Juventus and Atalanta remained in fourth and fifth place respectively. The teams are still separated by just one point in the standings.