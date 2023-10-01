RU RU NG NG
Main News In Bergamo, a goalless draw. Juventus shared the points with Atalanta

In Bergamo, a goalless draw. Juventus shared the points with Atalanta

Football news Today, 13:58
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Bergamo is dry. Juventus shared points with Atalanta Photo: twitter.com/SerieA/ Author unknown

Atalanta and Juventus met in the match of the seventh round of the Italian Serie A. The match took place in Bergamo at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

Gasperini's men have yet to lose points in a home game this season. Note that all victories were achieved without conceding goals. Juventus lost its previous away match to modest Lecce.

In the first half, it is worth noting two excellent moments from Juve. After strikes from Fagioli and Moise, Kean was twice rescued by the hosts' goalkeeper Musso. And at the beginning of the second half, Chiesa had a good chance to open the scoring - another great save by the Bergamasco goalkeeper. Atalanta responded with an inaccurate shot from De Ketelare and a free kick from Muriel, which Szczesny saved. And in the last minutes Ten Koepmeiners made an offensive mistake.

Atalanta - Juventus - 0:0.

After this draw, Juventus and Atalanta remained in fourth and fifth place respectively. The teams are still separated by just one point in the standings.

Related teams and leagues
Atalanta Juventus Serie A Italy
Popular news
With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The symbolic team of the Premier League in September Football news Today, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League
Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news Today, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news Today, 09:02 Saka's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
The culprits are punished. VAR officials banned from Premier League Football news Today, 08:13 Scandal in the Premier League. The referees who disallowed Dias' goal have been suspeтded from duty
The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury Football news Today, 00:49 The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury
Inter Miami failed to win again without Messi Football news Yesterday, 23:40 HIGHLIGHTS. Inter Miami failed to win again without Messi
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:33 Sebastien Haller: Losing the title hurt me more than the cancer diagnosis Football news Today, 13:58 In Bergamo, a goalless draw. Juventus shared the points with Atalanta Football news Today, 13:07 Lautaro Martinez commented on the victory over Salernitana Football news Today, 12:20 Ter Stegen: We need to improve our defensive game Football news Today, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League Football news Today, 11:40 Milan wants to sign Jonathan David Football news Today, 11:37 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 7 Football news Today, 11:30 Nottingham Forest didn't lose in ten men to Brentford Football news Today, 11:00 Manchester United have named Sancho's replacement Football news Today, 10:20 European giants in pursuit of Vermeeren
Sport Predictions
Football 02 oct 2023 Torino vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Sassuolo vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Kayserispor vs Basaksehir prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Las Palmas vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Fulham vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023