Bayern want to buy Georgia goalkeeper

Bayern want to buy Georgia goalkeeper

Today, 14:55
Bayern want to buy Georgia goalkeeper

Bayern Munich is showing interest in the goalkeeper of Valencia and the Georgian national team Giorgi Mamardashvili, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports on his Twitter.

According to the source, the German club is considering the option of acquiring a player in the summer transfer window. The goalkeeper is interested in a transfer. Earlier it was reported that Tottenham was also interested in the Georgian goalkeeper.

Last season, 22-year-old Mamardashvili played 42 matches for Valencia in all competitions, conceded 49 goals and received three yellow cards. He played nine matches for the Georgian national team and conceded 12 goals. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027.

Recall that the main goalkeeper of Bayern Manuel Neuer continues to recover from a broken leg. At the same time, the German club has goalkeepers Jann Sommer, Sven Ulreich, as well as Alexander Nübel, who returned to the club at the end of the loan period at Monaco.

Last season, Bayern became the champion of Germany and made it to the Champions League. “Valencia” finished in 16th place in the championship of Spain and did not get into European competition.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
