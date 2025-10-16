Bayern unwilling to meet Upamecano’s €20 million demand but remain optimistic

Can they resolve the issue?

Bayern Munich are working to secure a new deal for centre-back Dayot Upamecano, but negotiations have hit a snag.

Details: According to Bild, the club and the player are currently at an impasse over salary terms. Upamecano is asking for €20 million per year, a figure Bayern are unwilling to pay. Nevertheless, the club’s management remains optimistic about reaching an agreement, and there is still a chance the French defender will eventually extend his contract.

However, other clubs may be ready to meet his financial demands — among them, Real Madrid, who are closely monitoring the situation.

As previously reported, Real Madrid have identified Bayern’s 26-year-old French international Dayot Upamecano as their top target for the upcoming winter transfer window.

Reminder: Bayern are also considering strengthening their backline with Murillo from Nottingham Forest.