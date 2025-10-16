ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Bayern unwilling to meet Upamecano’s €20 million demand but remain optimistic

Bayern unwilling to meet Upamecano’s €20 million demand but remain optimistic

Can they resolve the issue?
Football news Today, 05:32
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Bayern unwilling to meet Upamecano’s €20 million demand but remain optimistic Getty Images

Bayern Munich are working to secure a new deal for centre-back Dayot Upamecano, but negotiations have hit a snag.

Details: According to Bild, the club and the player are currently at an impasse over salary terms. Upamecano is asking for €20 million per year, a figure Bayern are unwilling to pay. Nevertheless, the club’s management remains optimistic about reaching an agreement, and there is still a chance the French defender will eventually extend his contract.

However, other clubs may be ready to meet his financial demands — among them, Real Madrid, who are closely monitoring the situation.

As previously reported, Real Madrid have identified Bayern’s 26-year-old French international Dayot Upamecano as their top target for the upcoming winter transfer window.

Reminder: Bayern are also considering strengthening their backline with Murillo from Nottingham Forest.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Related Team News
Juventus and Milan set to compete for Bayern Munich centre-back Football news Yesterday, 15:53 Juventus and Milan set to compete for Bayern Munich centre-back
Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Muenchen controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Yesterday, 02:56 Change of priorities! Real Madrid make their choice between Upamecano and Konaté
Manchester United wants to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Football news 14 oct 2025, 06:39 Manchester United wants to sign Bayern Munich midfielder
No transfer fee needed! Guehi becomes top priority for Bayern Munich Football news 12 oct 2025, 12:27 No transfer fee needed! Guehi becomes top priority for Bayern Munich
Bayern targets Nottingham defender Murillo Transfer news 12 oct 2025, 07:43 Bayern targets Nottingham defender Murillo
Bayern ready to spend big: Munich preparing €40 million bid for Bruno Fernandes Transfer news 11 oct 2025, 03:59 Bayern ready to spend big: Munich preparing €40 million bid for Bruno Fernandes
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores