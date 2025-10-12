ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Transfer news Bayern targets Nottingham defender Murillo

Bayern targets Nottingham defender Murillo

The Munich side to battle for the defender with other giants
Transfer news Today, 07:43
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Bayern targets Nottingham defender Murillo https://x.com/NFFC/status/1894876258506305614

Bayern are searching for a defender amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Dayot Upamecano. The club is considering several options, one of which is Nottingham's central defender.

Details: According to Germany's Bild, Bayern are weighing up a move to strengthen their back line with Murillo from Nottingham Forest. The 23-year-old Brazilian defender, who is under contract with the English club until 2029, is regarded as one of the Premier League's most promising defensive talents.

His assured performances for the Tricky Trees have caught the eye not only of Bayern, but also European heavyweights such as Barcelona and Arsenal.

Reminder: Bayern are prepared to offer 40 million euros for Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

