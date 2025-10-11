ES ES FR FR
Bayern ready to spend big: Munich preparing €40 million bid for Bruno Fernandes

Portuguese star may be on the move
Transfer news Today, 03:59
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Midfielder Bruno Fernandes could leave Manchester United as early as this summer.

Details: According to TEAMtalk, Bayern are showing interest in the player and are ready to offer around £40 million for his transfer.

It is also reported that Real Madrid may revisit the idea of signing the Portuguese midfielder. Previously, Fernandes turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia, although clubs from the Middle East continue their attempts to lure him.

Insider Dean Jones notes that Fernandes has no intention of moving to Saudi clubs, and the "Red Devils" value him at precisely £40 million. According to the journalist, both Real Madrid and Bayern could join the race for the Portuguese star.

For now, Bruno remains focused on helping United finish the season strongly and secure a return to European competitions. This season, the Portuguese international has made 8 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring two goals.

