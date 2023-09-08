Bayern target young Australian striker

17-year-old Australian striker Nestori Irankunda is close to moving to Europe.

According to well-known insider Kerry Howe, the forward, who plays for Adelaide United, may end up in the German Championship.

According to an insider, Bayern Munich is interested in his services. The German club has been following the young footballer for a long time and considers him a talented player. They have already begun work on signing it.

It is likely that the Australian youth international will be able to move to Germany next year when he comes of age.

Irankunda was the main player for his team last season. In 22 matches in various tournaments, he scored five goals and made two assists.

Previously, the media wrote that other European clubs were also interested in the footballer’s services, but there were no specific proposals for him.

Let us remember that Bayern became the champion of Germany last season. During the summer transfer window, the German club signed star English forward Harry Kane.