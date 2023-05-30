Bayern Munich wants to buy a forward from Juventus

Bayern Munich is showing interest in the forward from Juventus and the Serbian national team, Dušan Vlahović, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the player's candidacy has been approved by the head coach of the German club, Thomas Tuchel. However, acquiring the forward won't be easy as Juventus values him at 80 million euros. Additionally, several clubs from the English Premier League are also interested in the Serbian.

In the current season, 23-year-old Vlahović has played 42 matches in all competitions for Juventus, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

