Bayern Munich set a new record among the top five European leagues. What did the team achieve?

An unstoppable machine!

Bayern Munich faced Köln away in the DFB-Pokal and secured a commanding 4–1 victory, setting a remarkable new record in the process.

Details: This was Bayern Munich’s 14th consecutive win at the start of the season across all competitions. According to Opta, no team from Europe’s top five leagues has ever begun a season with such a perfect run of victories.

Under Vincent Kompany, Bayern have scored 51 goals and conceded only ten in those 14 matches. Harry Kane netted a brace against Köln, taking his tally to 25 goal contributions in 14 appearances.

14 – FC Bayern have won their first 14 competitive matches this season – a new record for a club from the big five European leagues; no club from the Bundesliga, Premier League, Ligue 1, LaLiga or Serie A had started a season with this many competitive wins before. Immortalised. pic.twitter.com/8dBlZnN74s — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 29, 2025

Reminder: Köln’s 19-year-old winger Said El Mala has attracted strong interest from both Bayern Munich and Manchester City. Reports suggest Bayern’s interest is more concrete, with the club’s representatives already making contact with Köln’s management.