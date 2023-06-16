Bayern is no longer interested in Napoli's leading scorer

Bayern are no longer interested in Napoli's leading scorer Victor Osimhen.

The German giants were one of the candidates to buy the player, but the transfer will not take place in the near future, writes Fabrizio Romano.

According to him, the reason is the high cost of the player, for which he will have to pay about 150 million.

Despite this, the 24-year-old footballer continues to attract the attention of many European giants.

The African scored 31 goals and provided five assists in 39 games last season.